Original title: Brother Qiu’s knee injury is stumped, the doctor exposed or will miss the entire new season

On September 28, Beijing time, the Bulls officially announced that Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on September 29. Recently, Ball talked about the specific situation of the injury in an interview.

“Actually, I can’t run or jump right now,” Ball said. “When my knees are about 30 to 60 degrees bent, I feel like I can’t use any force, and I have absolutely no control over my body.”

And, Ball said, he had never experienced these symptoms himself, which surprised doctors.

Talking about his current recovery, Ball said, “I do recover a little bit now, and things are getting better, but I can’t stand up and run or jump at full speed. So surgery is the next step that has to be done.”

According to previous reports, Ball may miss the start of the new season, but Ball himself said: “There is no specific timetable at all, we have to continue to do surgery, we will take it slowly, and adjust according to my own feelings. If the recovery goes well , I may not wait too long, I will return to the court to play, but I do not rule out the possibility of reimbursement for the new season.”

Last season, he represented the Bulls in 35 games, averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He injured his knee in January, opted to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and missed the rest of the season. (Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: