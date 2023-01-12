Original title: Brown 41+12 Tatum 31+10 Celtics capture Pelicans and win 4 consecutive victories

CCTV news: January 12, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Celtics played against the Pelicans at home. In the end, the Celtics won 4 consecutive victories with a 125-114 victory over the Pelicans.

In the first quarter, the two sides played inextricably. After the Pelicans took a slight lead of 17-15, Brown and White jointly played a 10-2 overtake score. 35-32 leading by 3 points. In the second quarter, the Celtics played a wave of 9-0 to widen the point difference! Then the two sides played a small climax respectively, and the Celtics led by 6 points 64-58 after halftime.

After changing sides, the Celtics scored three consecutive points to widen the gap again. The Pelicans quickly hit 7-2 to stop the bleeding, and Brown hit a super long three-pointer to stabilize the situation. After three quarters, the Celtics led 97-85 by 12 points. In the final quarter, the Celtics quickly played a wave of 11-2 to widen the point difference to 18 points. In the end, Tatum made another three-pointer to further expand the lead, and the Celtics finally won.