Home Sports Brown 41+12, Tatum 31+10, the Celtics captured the Pelicans and won 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm
Sports

Brown 41+12, Tatum 31+10, the Celtics captured the Pelicans and won 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm

by admin
Brown 41+12, Tatum 31+10, the Celtics captured the Pelicans and won 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm

Original title: Brown 41+12 Tatum 31+10 Celtics capture Pelicans and win 4 consecutive victories

CCTV news: January 12, Beijing time, the NBA regular season, the Celtics played against the Pelicans at home. In the end, the Celtics won 4 consecutive victories with a 125-114 victory over the Pelicans.

In the first quarter, the two sides played inextricably. After the Pelicans took a slight lead of 17-15, Brown and White jointly played a 10-2 overtake score. 35-32 leading by 3 points. In the second quarter, the Celtics played a wave of 9-0 to widen the point difference! Then the two sides played a small climax respectively, and the Celtics led by 6 points 64-58 after halftime.

After changing sides, the Celtics scored three consecutive points to widen the gap again. The Pelicans quickly hit 7-2 to stop the bleeding, and Brown hit a super long three-pointer to stabilize the situation. After three quarters, the Celtics led 97-85 by 12 points. In the final quarter, the Celtics quickly played a wave of 11-2 to widen the point difference to 18 points. In the end, Tatum made another three-pointer to further expand the lead, and the Celtics finally won.

See also  The top eight of the World Women's Go Tournament is released - Fuzhou - Southeast Net

You may also like

Davis Cup, the ITF terminates the agreement with...

Volleyball, Champions League, bad Milan: it gives in...

Bianca Balti: “My daughter chose to stay with...

Alpine skiing. Cortina doubles, on the 28th and...

Bennacer, now it’s official: with Milan until 2027

Australian Open, in the first round it will...

He wore the Auschwitzland T-shirt, Selene Ticchi acquitted

Unavailable Serie A: the injured and those suspended...

Emanuela Maccarani remains rhythmic gymnastics coach: the decision...

Biathlon. Extraordinary Vittozzi, triumph in Ruhpolding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy