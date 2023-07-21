BROWSE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The best of world mountain running was at the FlettaTRAIL this morning to celebrate a beautiful sixty-year history of mountain running: over twenty nations and the best international athletes, over 330 registered participants, gathered today to challenge each other and win this world race of the Valsir Mountain Running World Cup 2023 in Malonno, which confirms itself as the undisputed cornerstone of the discipline. And the public responded as always with incredible enthusiasm, setting up the historical fractions located on the race course to celebrate and embracing in a long applause in Piazza della Repubblica on the finish line the winners, the Kenyan gold medals of Joyce Njeuru Muthoni, who finished at 1h39’05”, only 21″ away from the record he brought home here in 2021, and Philemon Ombogo Kiriago, in splendid form, who pulverized the previous record of the 2019 of 1h25’26” held by Cesare Maestri, and writes another page of history, bringing it to 1h24’22”.

The show started right from the start and the whole race was eventful to say the least, full of twists and turns, where the female Andrea Mayr started in the lead to stay there, now increasing the gap behind her as much as possible uphill, now decreasing it downhill, her weak point, until the last long stretch, where she was caught up and lapped by Joyce Njeuru Muthoni, very fast as well as strategic. The Kenyan from Athletics Saluzzo, a soft game, passed the Philaries Kisang up to that moment second, at Plas Campasso, and chose to start attacking the Austrian champion just before the passage in Fletta to give her best in the most congenial point of the last stretch of the track. Andrea Mayr finished second with 1h39’45”, improving her previous time by 7 seconds. Philaries Kisang bronze with 1h41’13”. Behind them good performances by the Romanian Monica Madalina Florea, fourth with 1h43’04” and Scout Adkin, fifth with 1h43’24”. The compact Italians from eighth position onwards: Sara Bottarelli of the Free-Zone (1h46’38’), followed in ninth place by Vivien Bonzi of La Recastello Radici Group (1h49’47”) and in tenth place Alessia Scaini of Athletics Saluzzo (1h50’39”).

The man to remember in this race for having engraved it with an indelible mark is Philemon Ombogo Kiriago, who left no way out for other suitors and raced not only to win, but openly to beat Cesare Maestri’s record and bring it under the hour and twenty-five minutes. And so it does. With an important cadence and an indisputable athletic prowess, already at the passage of Narcos, one of the historical places of the FlettaTRAIL, the Kenyan began to put space between him and Filimon Abraham, here at + 48 “, and the French Sylvain Cachard + 1’24”. He pushes the Kenyan athlete on his legs, always, until the end, and flies to take the record of 1h24’22 “. Second on the podium more than 2 minutes and 38 seconds from Kiriago, Filimon Abraham, who finishes with 1h27’14”. In crisis at the start of the race Cesare Maestri, who struggled to hold fifth position in the first part until he managed to recover and reassemble in the second part, overtaking the Frenchman on the grass in the final downhill, and proudly crossing the finish line third. “It was an experience race – Cesare declared to the commentators of the race – because it was very tough and at an international level with the best to fight against, and where the parameters change. At the beginning I was struggling and I didn’t have wonderful sensations. From halfway up the climb I remounted and when I saw Cachard in front of me, I understood that I could do it. I detached him and ran as hard as I could on the flat towards the finish. Here in Malonno, third place is worth a lot, indeed a lot”. Fourth then Sylvain Cachard with 1h29’14”, in fifth place a Marco Filosi of SA Valchiese, who really well interpreted the course in 1h29’29” and sixth with an excellent performance in the race the recent revelation Luciano Rota of the Recastello Radici Group with 1h30’17”.

The FlettaTRAIL could not miss one of its champions, already acclaimed in the moment of commemoration last night at the Gran Galà, Bernard Dematteis, who wanted to compete with the number “60” in honor of the anniversary, and who finished twentieth place, welcomed at the finish line by the embrace of his twin brother Martin.

Maloni’s long experience of the Valsir Mountain Running World Cup 2023 closes its doors with three records in four races: yesterday at the PizTriVertical solo up test, Andrea Mayr and Patrick Kipngeno not only took the highest place on the podium, but the Austrian lowered the record set by her in 2019 by seven seconds and finished the climb in 37’13”, while the Kenyan broke Andrea Rostan’s previous time from 2022 by almost a minute and a half and takes home the best time ever with an incredible 32’03”. Today was the turn of the third record of the weekend with Philemon Ombogo Kiriago with his 1h24’22” on the historic FlettaTRAIL. And it is the history of mountain running.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

