Brozo courted in Arabia, Tameze for Milan, Juve: Frattesi depends on Rabiot

Inter eye Al-Nassr

This summer of the transfer market promises to be one of the most exciting in recent years, fromSaudi Arabia new millionaire offers arrive every day. Today is the turn of Marcelo Brozovićwhich as reported by various Italian and international newspapers, would have ended up under the magnifying glass of Al-Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi club certainly has no budget problems and would cover the Croatian midfielder in gold, who for a few months has been rumored to be leaving the Nerazzurri. In light of the tremendous performance offered with his national team, any fan would like to hold back Epic Brozo in the shade of Madonnabut the fate is still to be written.

Milan knocks on Verona

The corporate jolt that shocked the environment Milanafter the farewell of Paul Maldini, is also revolutionizing the Rossoneri market, which to tell the truth hasn’t taken off yet. for the moment there are many ideas, but it is not yet clear how the company wants to move.

Adrian Tamezemidfielder ofHellas Verona is the last name popped out of the deck. The player had already been linked to the Rossoneri about a year ago, the Scala are asking at least 20 million eurosmy he Milan expects to be able to reduce spending. The Milan So look for reinforcements in the median, Tameze he seems to be an affordable player and above all within that famous budget so dear to the club.

Juve: Rabiot or Frattesi?

The Juventus expect answers from Adrien Rabiot who has an expiring contract but could renew for another year. There Old lady ponder what to do, above all because Rabiot is still a player of the Juventus and with an important engagement he would still remain in the shadow of the Mole. David Frattesi is a very valid alternative, but after the Nations League an auction could be unleashed at the last million mark in which Juve would not want to pass out too much.

Since the renewal of Rabiot could therefore also depend on the future of Frattesi in black and white, meanwhile theInter continues to monitor the situation and also from abroad they let it be known that they are ready to invest for the Italian player. Juve must hurry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

