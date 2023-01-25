The Croatian continues to work separately because he hasn’t solved the calf problem, Big Rom isn’t in the best of shape: all their contribution is needed for a second round at the top

Now more than ever Inzaghi needs certainties. All right, the Italian Super Cup is already on the bulletin board, but there are 13 points behind leaders Napoli and 9 points less than at the end of the 2021-22 first leg. performance against Empoli and to do so, players who are out or not at the top would be tremendously needed. The Piacenza coach has announced that Dumfries will return to Cremona, because Darmian will be used as a scorer in the three-man defence. The former Lazio coach, however, would also need Brozovic and Lukaku, two key elements last season. Practically in this 2022-23 he has never had them. And despite the goals from Lautaro and Dzeko and despite the direction of Calhanoglu, both miss tremendously.

I GOAL THE GREAT ROME — Last summer Inzaghi “expended” himself on the Belgian’s return to Appiano Gentile. He believed that he could be the decisive man to allow his training to take a step forward compared to the previous season. And he still believes it. The problem is that Lukaku suffered a double injury to his left thigh plus an inflamed hamstring in the same leg. And if Big Rom isn’t at the top, he can’t record. Simone hopes that now his number 90 is no longer forced to stop, that he can work continuously for a few weeks and that he will find the ideal conditions for the first leg match of the Champions League round of 16, Inter-Porto on 22 February. He threw him into the fray in the final against Empoli and will increase his playing time in Cremona. He isn’t ready to play from 1′ but he will soon. Maybe Tuesday 31st against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia or maybe in the derby on 5th February. Certainly in these weeks the overloads of fatigue will be avoided. To avoid another stop after the one after Monza. “Rome” can change the face of the team only if he is at full capacity. He will be expected, even if time is running out. However, Inzaghi has no doubts: he continues to believe in his striker. See also Status, friendship and a pinch of revenge. That's why Marotta chases Dybala

THE DIRECTION OF BROZO — In terms of appearances, the Croatian has collected more than Big Rom (12 against 8), but these are not numbers worthy of Brozo who has been used to missing very few matches for years. In this 2022-23, however, he was a spectator in 15 matches. A huge amount for the number 77 who is struggling with an injury to his left sole following a World Cup in which he had some muscle problems. Calhanoglu, Simone Inzaghi’s great directorial intuition, did not make him regret it, but “Brozo” would still have been useful for the turn over in midfield. Mkhitaryan, almost always a starter from October onwards, would probably be even more incisive and decisive if he could catch his breath and enter the game in progress. How soon will Brozovic be back? The calf is a delicate muscle and caution is needed. The goal is to bring him back to the group shortly. He too serves at the top for the return of the Champions League. But above all, he needs it to never stop. Inzaghi counts on it.

