At the end of the San Siro match between Inter and Turin, the Nerazzurri player Marcelo Brozovic so he spoke to the microphones of DAZN: “How heavy is the victory? Really important, we know this game is tough, they go one on one the whole field, it was really important. We have been in trouble, it is important. We work harder and more intensely, have more leg, some games we have not been able to do things as we know how to do, you have to work and go on, you have to win. Management-team comparison? Nothing, we just talked, that’s all. Choruses for Inzaghi of the fans? For him and all of us, for all those who support Inter, we hope to win as much as possible”.