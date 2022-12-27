Home Sports Brozovic cuts his holidays: there is Inter to win back. But Inzaghi now has many alternatives…
Sports

Brozovic cuts his holidays: there is Inter to win back. But Inzaghi now has many alternatives…

by admin
Brozovic cuts his holidays: there is Inter to win back. But Inzaghi now has many alternatives…

The Croatian midfielder returned early to Milan and finds himself in a team that has learned to manage itself in his absence: he hasn’t played in the Nerazzurri for more than three months, now Inzaghi can manage him in a different way

A long time has passed since the last time Simone Inzaghi was able to field his number 77 from the first minute: Udinese-Inter last September 18th. When, on 4 January, the Nerazzurri take on Napoli as their first official match of 2023, it will be a good three and a half months of absence from title for Marcelo Brozovic, with the possibility of climbing even to the next match given the player’s well-deserved vacation after the efforts of the World Cup.

See also  Serie A-Dias walks thousands of miles and rides Tomori alone to score Milan 2-0 Juventus_Leo_Restricted area_Defense

You may also like

Will France replay the World Cup final?More than...

Orlando: “I expected more from Rome. Mourinho has...

Guo Ailun scored 12 points, Zhai Xiaochuan scored...

Premier League, all today’s results

“They dedicated their lives to others”

Pogba, photos in the snow infuriate Juventus fans

Athletics, Trost starts again: ‘Too many pains, I...

Juve, holidays in the mountains for Pogba. The...

Messi’s extra-time goal invalidated, French fans demand replay...

Toro, Pellegri injury: injury to the hamstring of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy