A long time has passed since the last time Simone Inzaghi was able to field his number 77 from the first minute: Udinese-Inter last September 18th. When, on 4 January, the Nerazzurri take on Napoli as their first official match of 2023, it will be a good three and a half months of absence from title for Marcelo Brozovic, with the possibility of climbing even to the next match given the player’s well-deserved vacation after the efforts of the World Cup.