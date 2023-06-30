Brozovic va in Arabia, Milan su Morata e Reijnders

Marcelo Brozovich say goodbye to Inter and accept the Arab adventure with Al-Nassr. According to Gazzetta dello Sport a verbal agreement was reached between the Saudis and the Croatian midfielder thanks to the work of Al-Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic. Farewell farewell also for Danilo D’Ambrose. The defender born in 1988 will not renew his expiring contract with the Nerazzurri and will have to find a new team for next season. “I would have liked to end my career in the team I’ve always supported, but that wasn’t possible, too bad”, D’Ambrosio said on social media. Now Inter can bet strongly on David Frattesi and pay the 40 million requested by Sassuolo. Doubt the permanence of André Onana who should move to Manchester United for 50 million. The sale of the Cameroonian would lead to the renewal of the captain’s contract Samir Handanovicwhile the new goalkeeper will be Marco Carnesecchi, returned to Atalanta after his loan to Cremonese. The U21 goalkeeper is ahead of the Ukrainian Anatoliy Volodymyrovyč Trubin.

Milan: for the Morata hypothesis attack. And Reijnders arrives

Milan home debut and medical visits for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. For the former Chelsea, he signs a contract until 2027. Also for the midfield, after the farewell to Tonali, the Rossoneri have chosen Tijjani Reinders of Az Alkmaar. Operation worth 16 million plus 2 in bonuses for the definitive transfer of the Dutchman. Nuanced Marcus Thuram (went to Inter on a free transfer from Borussia M’Gladbach), a striker remains to be found. At the top of the list there is Alvaro Morata, valued by Atletico Madrid around 20 million. The alternatives remain Gianluca Scamacca (also followed by Roma) e Openda Laws, striker for Lens and the Belgian national team. Milan has been blocking for some time Daichi Kamada, his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt is about to expire. But the agreement with the Japanese could fail.

Naples: three names to replace Kim Min-jae

Is called Kim Min-jae the blow that shakes the 2023 summer transfer market. De Laurentiis’ Napoli will collect more than 50 million euros thanks to the release clause set by the Italian champion club. A five-year contract is ready for the strong South Korean central defender (until 30 June 2028). There will be a very important capital gain for Napoli: in fact, the central defender arrived last summer from Fenerbahce for around 20 million euros. Three names to replace the South Korean central: George Scalvini of Atalanta, the Japanese That it is not old (Borussia Monchengladbach) and the Slovak David Hancko25 years, del Feyenoord.

Paredes and Parisi goals for Lazio

Lazio also moves, which sees in Leandro Paredes the latest idea for the midfield. The biancocelesti have targeted the Argentine midfielder, who returned to PSG after his loan to Juventus last season. Paredes would like to stay in Italy and play in the Champions League. Then there is the Empoli full-back in Sarri’s purchase list, Fabiano Parisi. “At Lazio Parisi has admirers, we’ll see in the coming weeks,” said agent Mario Giuffredi.

Rome continues to move out

And Rome? After signing on a free transfer Houssem Aouar (O. Lyon) ed Evan N’Dicka (Eintracht Frankfurt), the Friedkin company continues to move out. Benjamin Tahirovic he moved to Ajax (7.5 million plus a bonus) and the transfer to Sassuolo of Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori for around 10 million euros plus 15% on the resale of both players. The agreement with Celta Vigo for the return to Spain of Carlos Perezwhile the Brazilian central defender is among the possible starters, Roger Ibanez followed by Fulham.

Juve market blocked by Vlahovic and Chiesa

The Juve market is linked to the sale of Dusan Vlahovic or to that of Frederick Church. First day in black and white for the US fullback Timothy Weah, son of former AC Milan striker George, welcomed with great enthusiasm upon his arrival at J Medical to undergo medical examinations, a necessary step before being able to sign the contract that will bind him to Juve for 5 seasons. Fade instead Pau Torresthe Spanish defender has chosen Aston Villa.

Turin: after Bellanova there is “El Tucumano” Pereyra

Turin took the defender Raul Bellanova. The grenade club closed the deal with Cagliari for 7 million plus another million in bonuses. Second Tuttosportcontacts in progress between the grenades and Roberto “El Tucumano” Pereyra. The Argentinian midfielder is expiring with Udinese. The Friulians have announced the signing of Oier Zarraga, the 24-year-old Spanish midfielder who will be released from Athletic Bilbao tomorrow. He signed a four-year contract.

Sulemana to Cagliari

First operations of Cagliari. The purchase of the Ghanaian midfielder from Verona, born in 2003, is almost certain Ibrahim Sulemana. The interest in the Sampdoria striker remains concrete, Manolo Gabbiadini. An exchange has been proposed to the Sampdoria players Tommaso Augello-Antonio Barreca, but for now the Dorian society is a niche. The Czech midfielder also likes it Jakub Jankto.

