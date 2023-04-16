Home » Bruck/Trofaiach completes HLA quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at
Bruck/Trofaiach completes HLA quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at

The foxes of the Bruck/Trofaiach syndicate have secured the last play-off ticket in the local handball league (HLA). With a 29:23 win in the Steirer Derby against Bärnbach/Köflach, eighth place was successfully defended after the regular season.

Chaser HSG Graz was defeated by Bregenz Handball 30:32 and has to be content with the relegation round. Krems ended the regular season with a 37:34 in Linz and thus with only one defeat in 22 rounds.

Perhaps the last Viennese derby between West Wien and the Fivers went to the Fivers with 33:29. Now Krems, as the first-placed team, can choose (“pick”) a team from places five to eight, followed by West Wien and the Fivers. Hard gets the club that is then left as a quarter-final opponent.

