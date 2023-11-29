Bruna Biancardi ends her relationship with Neymar after the scandal with the OnlyFans model

Neymar’s Relationship Drama with Brazilian Model Bruna Biancardi

Bruna Biancardi recently took to Instagram to share the news of the end of her relationship with Brazilian football star Neymar. In a post on her Instagram stories, the Brazilian model broke her silence and clarified that she is no longer with Neymar. “I inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie’s parents, and this is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way you will stop relating me to frequent news,” she wrote, referring to their daughter.

This announcement comes after a series of past controversies surrounding Neymar and his infidelities, which had resulted in several breakups between the two. The model’s decision to end the relationship with the footballer has sparked speculation about the reasons behind the breakup.

Adding to Neymar’s notoriety, the footballer has found himself embroiled in a new scandal, this time involving a model from the platform OnlyFans. Neymar was seen engaging in a fiery conversation with the model, where he made requests for intimate photos, sparking widespread controversy. The model, identified as Aline, refused to comply with Neymar’s requests and directed him to her paid account to access the content. The exchange between the two escalated into a debate, further spotlighting Neymar’s controversial actions.

With the dust yet to settle on this new controversy, Neymar’s reputation continues to be a topic of debate, as fans and observers question the football star’s behavior both on and off the field. It remains to be seen how this new scandal will impact Neymar’s public image.