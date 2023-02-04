Entertainment and emotions will therefore not be lacking, and not only in the race for the podium. The Tuscan event, organized by Asd Montalcino Trail with the support of the Municipal Administration and the Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino, has become, year after year, a point of reference and meeting place for all off-road racing enthusiasts, thanks to routes, as technical as they are spectacular, services for the athletes and initiatives surrounding the event.

DISTANCES AND ROUTES – The 6th Brunello Crossing, as per tradition, includes three competitive appointments: the 45km Banfi Trophy D+ 1.820m+, the 24km Ciacci Piccolomini D’Aragona Trophy 1.050m D+ and the 14km Barbi Trophy 634m D+. Waiting for the members of all three races will be dirt roads and paths that wind along a territory, that of the Val d’Orcia, appreciated and envied all over the world. It will be easy to get lost in breathtaking views, among the vineyards and in front of the Tuscan hills, villages, castles and abbeys.

In addition to the three races, in the same morning, the Brunello Crossing – Walk & Nordic Walking will take place, the 13 km walk that will also allow those who want to enjoy the beauty of the area forgetting about speed and the stopwatch.

I TOP RUNNER – Davide Cheraz and Julia Kessler, winners of the 5th Brunello Crossing over 45km, have once again chosen the Tuscan race to test their form in view of the international events. But they are not the only ones: in fact, there are several top runners appearing in a starting list which will surely be enriched by other important protagonists between now and February 12th.

To reconfirm themselves on the top step of the podium in the longest race (45 km), the Aosta and South Tyroleans will in fact have to contend with other absolute protagonists of trail running, mountain running and skyrunning. Above all, Andreas Reiterer, who presents himself on the strength of the bronze medal at the World Championships and the Italian championship in the long trail won in 2022, Simone Corsini, 5th at the 330 km Tor des Géants in 2021 and 1st at the Courmayeur 100 Gran Trail km in 2022, Matteo Lucchese, who returns to Montalcino after dominating the 45 km in 2018, and Roberto Gheduzzi, who extends the distance after winning the Brunello Crossing 24 km last year. Among the women, Kessler, Italian long trail champion 2022, will find high-level opponents such as Marina Cugnetto, who boasts, among others, third place at the UltraDolomites.

REGISTRATION AND SERVICES FOR RUNNERS – Entries for all three races will close when 400 members are reached to ensure a better service for all athletes. All members will be able to sleep independently and free of charge at the Municipal Gym in Montalcino (to use the service, send an email to [email protected] with the subject: sleep independently. Places limited to 50).