Sports

Schalke wins the basement duel against Hertha Berlin 5:2. Cedric Brunner injures his shoulder.

Schalke lives: After the 5-2 win against Hertha Berlin, the Gelsenkirchen team hand over the red lantern to the opponent. The game started off perfectly for the «Knappen». In the 3rd minute, Tim Skarke steered the game into the lanes of the “Royal Blues” with a goal worth seeing, before Marcel Bülter increased it to 2-0 10 pointer turns later.

But the guests didn’t simply give up: Seconds before the break tea, the capitals shortened the lead through Stevan Jovetic. But Schalke knew how to nip this hope in the bud. Simon Terodde restored the old lead in the 48th minute. Three more goals came in the turbulent final phase.

Used Swiss evening

Despite the victory, the Gelsenkircheners can not only be happy: three players were injured, including Cédric Brunner: The defender fell unhappily on his shoulder after a duel and had to be replaced in the 71st minute in great pain. Michael Frey was on the bench for the entire season.



