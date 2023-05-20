Bruno Armirail dons the pink jersey after the 14th stage of the Giro won by Nico Denz

“The pink jersey was not really the plan. The goal was to take the breakaway to aim for the stage victory. I was very far from imagining that I will wear tonight, I can’t realize. I had tried on the 4th step (won by Aurélien Paret-Peintre) and I was disappointed not to be having a good day. It’s great for the team after Thibaut’s second place and for me personally it’s a dream. After two weeks of racing, I can’t believe it”reacted Armirail to the microphone of Eurosport.