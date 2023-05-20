Bruno Armirail dons the pink jersey after the 14th stage of the Giro won by Nico Denz

Very close to a stage victory on Friday with Thibaut Pinot, the Groupama-FDJ team will fall asleep this evening with the pink jersey within it. Present in the good breakaway of the 14th stage, Bruno Armirail finished in fourteenth position and endorses the tunic of leader of the general classification by taking advantage of the passive attitude of the Ineos-Grenadiers of the previous leader Geraint Thomas. The British formation let the gap swell until it reached 21 minutes to get rid of the pink jersey before the last week of racing.
The stage was won by the German Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) after a disjointed final. A quartet broke away more than 30 kilometers from the finish, led in particular by Tom Skuijns (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Soudal Quick-Step) and Stefano Oldani (Alpecin). Behind, the chasing group of around twenty riders never got along and we had to wait for a false flat 16 kilometers from the finish to see Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education First) launch a counter-attack .
24
Bruno Armirail is the first French Giro pink jersey in 24 years. During the 1999 edition, Laurent Jalabert had spent nine days with the leader’s tunic on his back.
The Italian and Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) set a high tempo to catch up with the leading trio in the last kilometer. Bettiol started the sprint before being overtaken by Denz, already winner of the 12th stage in Rivoli. The German resisted the return of Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) to obtain his second bouquet on this Giro. Bruno Armirail, he will put on the pink jersey for the 15th stage, Sunday, between Seregno and Bergamo (195 kilometers). The rest of the general is unchanged: Geraint Thomas (Ineos) keeps two seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) behind Armirail.
“The pink jersey was not really the plan. The goal was to take the breakaway to aim for the stage victory. I was very far from imagining that I will wear tonight, I can’t realize. I had tried on the 4th step (won by Aurélien Paret-Peintre) and I was disappointed not to be having a good day. It’s great for the team after Thibaut’s second place and for me personally it’s a dream. After two weeks of racing, I can’t believe it”reacted Armirail to the microphone of Eurosport.