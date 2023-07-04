Bruno Cerella, a Serie A athlete between sport, entrepreneurship and social initiatives

Bruno Cerella is a sportsman who is not afraid to reinvent himself to build his future even outside the basketball court. A Serie A player, he joined Blu Basket 1971 in Treviglio in 2022, after having played for the most important national and international basketball teams, such as Olimpia Milano and Reyer Venezia. Although originally from Bahía Blanca, Argentina, Bruno chose to wear the Italian national team after his grandfather, to whom he was very close and who gave him Italian citizenship for his thirteenth birthday, had passed away.

The second life of an athlete

Bruno Cerella has always had a forward-looking approach towards the future, often thinking about how to build something important and lasting, in addition to a career as a basketball player, which he loves very much. Passionate about architecture and construction, he then founded the real estate company Vivir DC, which is not only an entrepreneurial project, but also an example and tool for raising awareness towards other athletes who often do not reflect on their lives and their future after the conclusion of the path in the world of sport. A great example of an excellent athlete who, at the height of his career, dedicates himself to entrepreneurship with dedication, commitment and talent, to shape the future of tomorrow outside the field, also engaging in social projects.

“The decision to carry out this journey together with Giancarlo Di Giuseppe and Simone Di Giuseppe, my partners, was born from a primarily human bond of many years, which then led both to want to create an entrepreneurial collaboration project, both being third generations of building families. After so many years as an athlete here in Italy, I felt the need for a process that would allow me and give me fulfillment outside the basketball court and also after my career as a player. We wanted a reality that could grow over time, in a sustainable way and through which we could create jobs to leave something positive for future generations and support the community and the territory also in social initiatives.” – Bruno commented.

Well aware that many athletes struggle to manage a life off the field, both from a human and economic point of view, Bruno Cerella has used all his skills to create something that not only had value, but that could also create it every day and positively impact the community

At the service of others

When we talk about Vivir DC, founded in 2021 together with Giancarlo Di Giuseppe and his son Simone, longtime friends who, like Bruno, come from a family entirely of builders, we immediately understand how much passion there is in the project. Vivir DC is a Real Estate company born in Milan with the idea of ​​wanting to restore value to the territory, focusing in particular on urban areas undergoing redevelopment and investing in expanding areas, guaranteeing its customers constructions carried out quickly and a consultancy service to support buyers throughout the construction process. The company’s strength is not limiting the idea of ​​a residential property to the mere concept of home, but conceiving it as a place to encourage socializing and sharing: “It’s not just what you’re doing, but how you’re doing it.” – comments Bruno Cerella.

Vivir DC’s latest project sees the company collaborating alongside the Milan Polytechnic in the Bovisa district, one of the most promising areas of the Lombard capital, a destination for young people increasingly willing to explore the new possibilities offered by the suburbs. The company is currently engaged in the redevelopment of an area within the Polytechnic complex, where it has demolished a factory and, with the advice of the Polytechnic, is designing a residential building. However, the collaboration between Vivir DC and the Politecnico di Milano began some time ago, when a project by the Vivir DC Talent Academy saw a young architect as protagonist, winner of a scholarship, and for this reason included in the work team of a project The desire of Cerella and Di Giuseppe is to make the Bovisa project a “school site” to allow young architectural talents to be part of the team.

Bruno also founded in 2011, together with his colleague and friend Tommaso Marino, Slums Dunk, a volunteer organization that deals with giving life to the Basketball Academy in the suburbs of some of the most degraded slums in the world, but also in Italy, where for now they are two camps were built, and which today has already involved more than 5,000 boys and girls under 18 in Kenya, Zambia, Argentina, Cambodia and Milan with its activities. This project served to give the children an important opportunity for growth, saving them from very difficult situations.

Very important projects for Bruno Cerella who has decided that Italy, the country where he arrived at the age of 18 to play in the youth team, is the place where he wants to live even after his career in basketball. Not as a coach or sports manager but as an entrepreneur, dedicated to initiatives that for him are passion and a way to give something back not only to sport and to Italy, which have given him so much, but also to future generations.

