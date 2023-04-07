Home Sports Bruno Le Ray appointed security director of the organizing committee
Bruno Le Ray appointed security director of the organizing committee

Less than five hundred days before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (OG), the organizers are struggling to recruit the private security agents necessary for the smooth running of the event. But they can count on a new conductor in this case: Bruno Le Ray.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers State of emergency for the security of the Olympic Games

The Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) announced on Wednesday April 5 that the former military governor of Paris had been appointed to the post of director of security for the organizing committee.

Thomas Collomb, who until then was Deputy Director of Security, will report to Bruno Le Ray.

An outdoor opening ceremony

Mr. Le Ray had joined the Cojop in 2020 “As Special Advisor, [responsable] including security-related topics”, an eminently sensitive area. He had also, in the past, been responsible “military devices in the context of major events, such as Euro 2016” of football.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The army is worried about being called in for reinforcements to ensure the security of the 2024 Olympics

Bruno Le Ray will ensure “steering and coordinating the safety of operations within the sites” games, “in connection with the services of the State”, says the committee. For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium, but outside, on the Seine, in the heart of the capital, an unprecedented security challenge.

The World with AFP

