The New York Knicks beat the Denver Nuggets 116-110 in the Madison Square Garden matinee (over 19,800 spectators).

Brunson returns after the injury and is immediately the protagonist with 24 points and 5 assists, also in evidence Randle (20+7 rebounds and 4 assists) and Barrett (21 with 8/13 from the field), yet another proof of Hart’s substance from the bench (13+8+5 assists and 3 steals).

For the Nuggets it is the 5th defeat in the last 6, Murray’s 25 with 6 assists and Jokic’s 24 with 10 rebounds and 8 assists are not enough.