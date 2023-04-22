Brunson: There is no audience that comes close to Madison Square Garden

Winning debut in the playoffs at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks, thanks to an excellent defense that exalted the public.

After the game, the Knicks players talked about the incredible atmosphere that is created in the most important games at MSG.

“There is no audience that comes close to Madison Square Garden….There is no such environment, there is no way to replicate the electricity that is created here. Personally, I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Brunson explains.

On the same wavelength RJ Barrett, back to affect the attack after two negative shots in Ohio.

“As a basketball player you grow up thinking about moments like these….There was an electric atmosphere in there and I’m delighted to be able to relive it on Sunday”.