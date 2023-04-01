Home Sports Brunson’s 48 points brought New York closer to the NBA playoffs, and the Lakers have an important win
Brunson's 48 points brought New York closer to the NBA playoffs, and the Lakers have an important win

Basketball player Jalen Brunson improved his personal NBA record to 48 points and helped New York to a 130-116 victory at Cleveland on Friday. New York thus holds the fifth place in the Eastern Conference and is almost certain to participate in the playoffs. In an important match for the preliminary round, Minnesota lost at home to the Los Angeles Lakers 111:123. The Lakers thus jumped to seventh place, and five rounds before the end of the regular season, they already have a two-win advantage over non-promotional positions. Anthony Davis contributed 38 points and 17 rebounds to the win.

