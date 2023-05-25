Brutal Sundays – A phone call lengthens the insults: the two fans exchange numbers to send each other to hell from the stands

Communication is important: both verbal and gestural. But it is not that one can expect that in the Bestial Sundays respect the protocol to the letter and then here comes hilarious scenes. Then of course, if the communication is not exemplary but we also include the touchy referee, the omelette is done. Better the gestureseven if even in that case the misunderstandings they are always around the corner.

IF YOU ARE UGLY THEY THROW STONES AT YOU

No one dares to tell the referee that he is ugly, he could react very very badly. This is demonstrated by the fine from 200 euro imposed on Roncadelle FootballPrima Categoria Lombarda team because: “A supporter from the rostrum launched negative assessments regarding thephysical aspect and the work of the referee. At the end of the match, another supporter unduly present in the changing room area commented negatively on the referee’s work”. In short: it cannot be said that it is bad, that it is not even scarce… we are at the censorship, eh.

A PHONE CALL LENDS… THE MORTACCI

We were talking about communication: there are often objective elements that prevent it, such as for two fans who want to insult the space that divides them. But the genius of man has always been aimed at going beyond the limits of space and time and two fans respectively of Petersborough e Sheffield of Wednesday are a happy example of this. With gestures they exchanged i phone numbers just for insult each other: from the audio you hear a few words starting with “f” and ending with “king” combined with other Anglo-Saxon adjectives. A remarkable scene.

THE HELICOPTER

But even gestural communication, like verbal communication, can go beyond the best intentions… at least from the descriptions of the facts contained in the referee reportsthe. If you want to make yourself understood with gestures but you are a helicopter, for example, you will not be very lucky. As shown the disqualification until December 6 of Matthew Stringhi dell’OffenseLombardy First Category: “Expelled for grabbing an opponent for the neckupon notification of the measure, waving his arms, he struck the referee on the chest, without causing pain, other players in the area were hit”. A catastrophe… with only the imposition of arms.

SACRED AND PROFANE

Bad time at home Leeds: the team risks the relegation in Championship. The fans before the last match against West Ham in order to propitiate a miracle they dressed up as nuns in the stands. The coach’s attempt is more grounded Allardyce: found a banknote from 5 pounds on the sideline and tried to give it to the fourth official, who refused the freebie. All of this, of course, to the general laughter of Allardyce, the fourth man and the opposing bench. And Leeds have lost again in all of this.

UPDATE ON DIBU ACTIVITIES

Messi is en route with Psg, you know. And so the footballer’s future is an unknown factor: he could go follow Cristiano Ronaldo in the Emirates with a mind-boggling salary, go back to his Barcelona…or accept the invitation of Back to go toAston Villa. In fact, the goalkeeper assured that not only would he cut his salary, but he would start grilling every day to bring it to Birmingham… would even be willing to wear the shirt of Mbappe.