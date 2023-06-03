Brutal Sundays – Appeal to the masters of football: prevent Dibu Martinez from going to play in Norway

The stereotypes I’m a bad thing. For example the beastly Sundays they are almost unanimously considered a strongly masculine environment, not very suitable for children and certainly not very well educated. None of them are true affirmations above and we will demonstrate it to you during this episode of our column: le donne not only are they welcome, but they even try to accept each other, the children see the rectangle game as a wonderful place, footballers love learned quotes.

MOMMY (ZZA) THE GRANDMA

How beautiful youth football is, how beautiful the children who dream of becoming soccer players. How beautiful are the mothers and grandmothers who dream of becoming hooligan. Come a Cremonacategory competition Chicks: a 39-year-old mother and a 71-year-old grandmother gave each other a thrashing. It seems that the grandmother slapped the mother’s son, triggering the reactionthe blows and scenes of a certain level.

ALTAN

The unforgettable Cipputi, Yes. A scholarly quotation from the excellent Altan was put into practice by a supporter of the Povigliese, First Category Emilia Romagna. Citation which, however, led to a 250 euro fine: “After the end of the match, a supporter of his own approached the referee trying with a umbrella to come into contact with him and, moreover, addressed him with offensive phrases”. Perhaps the referee preferred Natangelo.

YOUNG HOOLIGANS GROW

Put a two or three wheeled vehicle, an invasion of the field and a game of Nordic football: one would expect to see Viking-looking hooligans but no, or at least, not for now. The video taken from the beautiful Facebook page “Nordic football” comes from Finlandwith the Jalkarannan Palloseura – KJP match of Veikkausliiga (the Finnish top flight) interrupted by a pitch invasion… by a child on a tricyclealthough quite menacing enough to be escorted out of the authority.

HOLLY AND BENJI: YOU’RE DOING IT HURT

There are several attempts emulation of the popular Japanese football cartoon, especially the incredible moves that the athletes occasionally demonstrated when the twenty kilometers of field allowed them. Between infernal catapults and more, often poles, opponents and companions were used as you support for incredible stunts: here, you have to specify that it’s a cardboardas things like a three-match ban a Patrick Roveyaz dell’Ivrea Banchette, First Category Piedmont, “for violent and dangerous conduct of the game, consisting in having made an intervention on an opponent by jumping with the studs on his back, forcing him to replacement”.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU ACTIVITIES

The inspiration always came by sifting through the Facebook page “Nordic football”, which shows the photo of the Fire who won the Nm The cup, the Norwegian national cup. What does Dibu have to do with it? Well, the trophy has a strange shape – a long and oblong metal tube… for this alone it would be desirable that Dibu never go to play in Norway and if this were to happen that he be prevented by all means from WIN that cup.