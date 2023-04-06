The Easter is in the air, with all that it allegorically entails in that magnificent amplifier of the Bestial Sundays. And therefore devil and holy water, with due proportions, challenge each other from a distance provincial fields, with some drawbacks of course. And then exceptional pious women revisit their tradition in a modern key, just as revisited is the history of Lazarus. No story instead regarding the “Easter Egg” of the week: it is the Back, it goes without saying.

…OTHER THAN BLESSED

Time of blessings, which on football fields, especially in the south, are almost one duty civic. However, as usual, it happens that we go beyond the rosiest intentions, with annoying drawbacks, as in Promozione Campania, where the society of United forces Of Vesuvian sum was fined by 100 euro because “during the race, in the grandstand reserved for the supporters of the club, some of them broke a water pipe adjacent to the fence, causing water leakage that poured into the field.” Palm trees better next time.

GET UP AND PROTEST… BUT NOT TOO MUCH

Even palms are better than a knee. Clear logic. She will have learned it Lucas RomeroLeon midfielder Mexican Serie Aafter his protests to the referee Fernando Hernandez. America-Leon was being played at the Azteca, when Leon protests after a goal from the hosts. The referee admonishes Romero, who however continues to protest vehemently and face to face with the race director, who hits him with a knee. Yes, palm trees are better in this case as well.

THE PIE GIVES

Once they were just the stops nerboruti to be scary, today you have to beware of them too referees, as seen above. And give it donneas demonstrated by what happened in First Category in Basilicata, col Candida Football 1984 fined 300 euros because: “During the second half one viewer present in the stands, during a throw-in on the side of the grandstand, ordered the DG to approach the grandstand by threatening to throw him a object. At the end of the match, unauthorized persons not present on the list, attributable to the host team, unduly entered the playing enclosure through the gate chasing the DG who was forced to return quickly in the locker room. Right after a group of womenattributable to the home company as they wore the sweatshirts with the logo and corporate colors of the company itself, surrounded it locker room of the DG by repeatedly pulling kick against the door yelling fiercely threats Of every kind; requested the intervention of Policewhile awaiting their arrival, the same group insistently repeated the same conduct and only after the arrival of a patrol of Carabinieri at the sports facility, the DG could go out insecurity from the locker room.”

LONG LIVE THE PRESIDENT

Certainly in better shape than many of his younger (and much younger) colleagues, the legend of the week is definitely Sebastian Posillipo: president of Soccer Stornara, third category from Puglia. The excellent president has in fact entered the field at 72 years old among the ranks of his team, with number 51, his year of birth, on his shirt: he also went in attack and even came close to scoring, unfortunately he didn’t score. But as the president himself demonstrates: there is time.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU MARTINEZ ACTIVITIES

Like father, like son: little Dibu, Santiagochild of the patron saint of Bestial Sundays a 4 years he was elected as the best player of the week in his soccer school…and he celebrated by exactly replicating his father’s most famous gesture…Everyone stop, let’s do the second gesture most famous: the ballet alla Grobbler staged against France.