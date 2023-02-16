Relationships and personal relationships on Sundays are beastly complicated matter, stuff that the song of Rita Pavone should be remixed in version trap with the base made by the sound of the blows. You have to choose your friends, teammates, footballers…and even girlfriends well, because beastly Sundays are a jungle and it’s always better to have someone next to you willing to fight with you. How to choose? Not easy, but we can start from an example: someone willing to show the shirt of Ciaramitaro in Sanremo it will certainly be a valid travel companion.

Oh yes: friendship is important, it cements the group they say. So when you know you have your teammates next to you on the pitch, you feel almost invincible…almost. As Fabrizio Jackets of Comignago Calcio, First Category of Piedmont, disqualified for four days because “following a game clash he was pushed by the opponent; he therefore reacted with violence by hitting him in the face. Expelled, he cursed and threatened the referee, looking for solidarity in his teammates who, instead, invited him out”.

Does the above episode sound like too much? And then think when, in addition to the disapproval, the load of 11 of the denunciation also arrives. It happens in Under 18 Regional Piedmontwith the inhibition until August 4th of a manager of the Banarzole because “at the end of the match, when he was still in the playing enclosure, the referee distinctly heard shouts of clear discriminatory content against an opposing player. This gesture triggered the reaction of the opposing fans, who entered the changing room area to defend the player (there were no physical clashes but only verbal ones, resolved in a few minutes). The perpetrator of the discriminatory conduct was identified by his captain who declared to the referee that the manager is not new to such utterances”. Given the details: applause to the captain.

Come on enough with these marriage proposals in the field. Rings and statements everywhere that prove us right Belarusian steward who had kicked the future bride out of the game in a bad way. He must have cheered that steward seeing what happened in Mexico during Atlas – Striped, with a fan who kneels as usual, takes out the ring and framed on the big screen asks his girlfriend to marry him. She said no and ran away and the Atlas also lost: an unequivocal signal.

Deserving instead of profound respect and esteem for having launched a totally shareable message, whatever it may be, the Sanremo spectator who brought with him and proudly displayed the Trapani shirt with Ciaramitaro’s number 14 at the Ariston. Take an example: now take out the Cornacchini shirt at the Venice Film Festival.

Our patron saint returned to the case of the rivalry between him and Mbappe and his provocative attitudes starting from the doll with the features of the PSG center forward. “How could I make fun of Mbappé? He if he scored four goals for me, four goals in the final. He must think I’m his dummy!” He said… it seems that the part in which he added that the mannequin in question showed exactly the gesture made when he received the best goalkeeper award was not reported.