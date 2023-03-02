Fantastic worlds those of Bestial Sundays where the laws of physics, anatomy and humans in general do not work as in reality. The laws of Italian, those, even worse. Worlds where they come to life personages mythologicallike those born from the brilliant mind of Maccio Capatonda, where simple words take on dark meanings and epic mythological tales are put down to tell simple things. Worlds where the karma exists…and where also the Back it can change, alas.

HE HAD FISTS IN HANDS

Rocky 47 is one of the most beautiful trailers of Maccio Capatonda: but Bestial Sundays he would have said so of any Maccio trailer, given the style. And the character played by Rupert Sciamenna it evidently manifested itself in an amateur soccer field. It happened in First Category Campania, where Diego Dragon dell’Us Tufara Valle was disqualified because “the gst read the report of the ddg reveals how the footballer Dragone Diego following a disciplinary measure was brought within walking distance of the ddg at first holding more clenched fists downward and then, always threatening to strike with a clenched fist, he insulted and cursed at the ddg”. Oh yes, she had fists in hands.

IL KARMA

The beer it is a fundamental component of the Bestial Sundays. In the stands and often even on the pitch he is a sort of essential Linus blanket. And all correlated objects, based on this, must be respected, even in the most “noble” divisions, otherwise there is karma to take revenge. As evidenced by what happened a Raphinhawho was injured during the match between Almeria e Barcelona kicking a refrigerator on the sidelines. And Barcelona also lost.

WE ARE NOT PERSPECTIVE

It has been a while since we updated the section “We didn’t understand this either”, so we thank the Lombard sports judge for having contributed in this sense. Yes, because in the reasons for the inhibition of a member of the Vighenzi Calcio (Promotion), Fusari Alessandro, until 22/3 we read: “at the end of the match in the changing room area he repeatedly offended the referee and while the referee was identifying him with perspicacity he repeated vulgar insults commenting negatively on the referee’s work”. But was it the referee who identified with perspicacity? You’ll understand… he’s a member, he has documents… the Magician doesn’t need to be. Or was it Fusari repeating insults with perspicacity? And how if you insult with insight?

THE ITALIAN OF THE GERMAN SHEPHERD

You come across an interesting headline on “Varesenoi”, and is “The German Shepherd leads to Varese on the road of dreams”. Varesina theme, Serie D team and its striker, Tedesco, who scored the decisive goal in the last round. Because Pastore is not known, but in the piece there are gems of the caliber: “for a show that was splendid for those present” (let alone for those who were absent), and again “Then the bridge, after the vain protests of the Phoenicianswho hits the post first” and then “In the 85th minute, Tedesco’s goal can’t be told, it takes too much imagination”. Already.

WEEKLY UPDATE ON DIBU ACTIVITIES

When the astral square takes the turn that we have seen nothing becomes impossible, not even for Dibu to regret the gesture that made him president to honor of this rubric. She stated: “It was a stupid thingthe only one I’m not proud of having done”.