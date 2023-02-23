Football is strategy, tactics, vision: yes, even the “bread and salami” of beastly Sundays. Perhaps the strategy will not be based on Sun Tzu, but on “The referee, the footballer and the fan” with Pippo Franco, and the vision will be the post sandwich with eggplant parmigiana, but that’s okay too. It’s good to reflect on how amateur matches and not only have points in common with the international chessboardfrom the most disparate casus belli that trigger reactions, to enemies at home, from ballast to… weather balloons.

The noise of enemies – Where the noise is understood just like noise. Nothing metaphorical at all. And it’s not bagpipes or war drums, it’s music from one cassa bluetooth, presumably ugly enough to trigger a conflict. It happened at Nickel (Turin) with the home team fined by one hundred euro for “the unsportsmanlike conduct of their members in the locker room at the end of the match. Specifically, the same, rejoicing in victory, held a bluetooth speaker at an excessively high volume. Furthermore, an unidentified footballer, after the referee’s invitation to turn down the volume, addressed him disrespectful sentence and uttered one blasphemy”.

The Trojan dog – Yes, the enemy at home. The concept is that. And it is clear that since the time of the Iliad there have been several differences, starting with the spaces: you certainly cannot place a wooden horse in an apartment. Actually, not even a normal-sized horse. Better a golden retriever… or much worse. Yes, because the damage for an English Newcastle fan is comparable to the destruction of Troy: the nice little dog ate the tickets for the League Cup Final between Newcastle and Manchester United. It is now on sale for five pounds. The dog.

The weather balloons – Not only Biden has the headaches with balloons and other unidentified objects. They also exist in Promotion: moreover, without the air force, it is up to strikers and stoppers to shoot them down, with a higher coefficient of effectiveness, moreover. The problem then is explaining it to the referees, as happens to Solignanoin Emilia Romagna, with the local company fined by four hundred euros because “own supporters introduced and exploded gods firecrackers inside the grandstand without however throwing on the field of play. Furthermore, the same supporters addressed offensive expressions to the referees and at the end of the match they threw a unidentified spherical object without, however, causing physical harm to anyone. The object was removed by a member who was nearby”.

Stop the enemy at all costs – It’s the input he had Luke O’NeilSunderland defender, when he saw his rival Luke Scott of the Bristol to fly towards his goal without much chance of stopping him with kindness. And so at the 82nd O’Neil saw fit to sacrifice himself by jumping onto his opponent’s back and cling like a koala to stop him, with lots of laughter between the two for the inappropriate tackle. The problem is that the move was useless: the match was 1-1, but Bristol scored the same ten minutes later.

Weekly update on Dibu Martinez activities – Bad day for our hero, who conceded four goals fromArsenal in the incredible match that saw his Aston Villa suffer two goals in recovery. In the case of the fourth goal, Martinelli flew away alone and deposited the ball in the empty goal because Dibu had gone to jump. Emery didn’t like it, and branded Martinez as unintelligent. It is assumed that Dibu will now have a puppet created with the coach’s features… by adding a letter to his surname.