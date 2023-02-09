Comprehension. In beastly Sundays it is something very very difficult to find: high tones, ordinarily unreasonableness, background noise and it becomes difficult to understand or interpret. Therefore it can be useful to express oneself with gestures… with the risk of being dragged away and those gestures becoming pregnancy. Because misunderstanding is always around the corner and irony could be taken seriously when creating disproportionate effects and hilarious. This is why the technology: for clarity. Although even in this case the effects can be unpredictable.

GESTURES: UMBRELLA

It may have been the cold that makes even talking tiring, it may have been the roar in the stands but this week gestures have been an important component of beastly Sundays. It happened to a young man President 1945Under 17 Liguria, disqualified for three matches because “with the game stopped and threatening, he approached the ddg and, following his call, he he applauded ironicallymaking the cd ‘umbrella gesture’ and continuing with gravely disrespectful expressions, up to wishing him death, insulting and against his family.”

GESTURES: FIGURE (?)

It also happened in Campania, for Aniello Scudo dell’OctavianPromotion, disqualified for four matches: “After the goal by the opposing club, before the whistle to restart the game, he turned to the members of the opposing team and told them extremely vulgar phrases and accompanied the words with the figurative gesture of vulgarity. Away from the DDG he turned to the same mimicking the gesture of wanting to give him a fist or slap”. What is “the figurative gesture of vulgarity” intrigues us but not too much.

GESTURES: THE JOKER

End of the triptych in Second Tuscan Categorycon two months of disqualification by a leader of The RomitoMichele Chiarugi because “he entered the field for rescue a footballer and, simulating the involuntary gesture, with the canteen without closing it wet the GM and an opposing player”.

THE WRONG

It happens that a historical satirical social page allied to this column, “Football, fog and Tavernello”as it is in his spirit to wish best wishes to a First Category footballer, Ferroni della Tagliolesewrites that in the past he has refused pharaonic offers from Rubin Kazan e Besiktas to stay with that team. It happens that a newspaper uses the post as an authoritative source and remembers (assuming it is true) how effectively in the past Ferroni refused Turkish rubles and lira. They also wrote that the Covid came out of a third-rate dressing room. Keep an eye out for someone who takes this as good as well.

PIZZA

It had already happened in Europa Leaguenow the images are even more beautiful: a scooter that drives up to the sidelines during the derby londinese (one of many) between Leyton Orient e Wimbledon. A pink scooter with pizzas on the back that runs along the touchline during the break between the first and second half, to be delivered to the staff. Handsome. Even if to think that in the amateur fields of Abruzzo they do the skewers then there is no comparison.

WEEKLY UPDATES ON DIBU ACTIVITIES

There are no updates, but we learn that the use of the is being tested body cam in football… we are clamoring for one of the experimenters to be our hero, Back.