PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper’s 300th career home run wasn’t enough to secure a victory for the Philadelphia Phillies as the Los Angeles Angels staged a late-game comeback to win 10-8 on Wednesday.

Harper’s milestone came in the eighth inning, putting the Phillies ahead, but Brandon Drury’s game-tying two-run homer in the ninth helped the Angels avoid a series sweep.

The game saw multiple lead changes, with Los Angeles taking a 7-6 lead before Harper’s homer off Matt Moore. The 30-year-old slugger hit his 15th home run of the season and 10th in August, adding to his impressive record of three consecutive games with a home run for the second time this month. Moore became the 224th pitcher to be on the receiving end of Harper’s power at the plate.

Craig Kimbrel, who came in for the save opportunity, blew it for the third time this season, significantly contributing to the Phillies’ loss. Meanwhile, Carlos Estevez closed out the game for the Angels, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning, earning his 29th save in 31 chances.

Shohei Ohtani, one of the standout players for the Angels, finished the game 1 for 4 with one RBI, capping off a memorable series performance with 13 hits and three RBIs. Hunter Renfroe also had an impressive outing, collecting three hits and driving in four runs for the Angels, who improved their record to 64-70.

Among the Venezuelan players on both teams, Luis Rengifo had a solid performance for the Angels, going 4-1 with an RBI, while Eduardo Escobar contributed with a 4-2 performance. For the Phillies, Miguel Rojas went 5-1 with an RBI.

Despite Harper’s milestone and strong offensive performances, the Phillies fell short in their quest for a series sweep against the Angels. With this loss, the Phillies’ record stands at [insert current record]. They will look to rebound in their upcoming games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

