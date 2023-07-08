Bryton Gardia R300L Bike Radar: The Perfect Choice for Your Safety

The Bryton Gardia R300L bicycle radar offers an ideal mix of modern design, bright LEDs and a highly competitive price. His wide view of 220 degrees allows you to easily spot cars coming from hidden corners or side lanes. The radar comes with interesting additional features, such as a brake sensor which detects slowing down and warns cyclists behind you, as well as a USB-C charging port. It can be paired with any radar display compatible GPS computer or with the Bryton Gardia app, which provides visual and audio notifications of approaching vehicles.

The design of proprietary quarter-turn mount by Bryton simplifies installation, while a well-designed seatpost mount ensures optimal stability. Aesthetically, the Bryton Gardia R300L features one look similar to Garmin Varia, with a dedicated top for the taillight and a flat bottom for the radar. The compact size of the Gardia R300L (40mm wide, 97mm high and 20.9mm thick) makes it similar to other radars on the market.

The battery status and Bluetooth connectivity functions they are indicated via hidden status LEDs along the bottom edge. The radar features a single focused LED for focused light and offers a simple user interface with a large raised button for easy access to different modes. The USB-C charging port is well designed and waterproof (IPX7 resistance grade).

The companion app Bryton Gardia allows for smooth communication with the radar, offering a radar view that shows oncoming vehicles with intuitive color codes. You can customize the modes of light emission and receive audible or vibrating notifications to stay aware of approaching motorists. The Bryton Gardia R300L delivers six different output modes, including solid and flashing options, as well as a warning mode that attracts the attention of drivers.

Overall, the Bryton Gardia R300L represents an affordable and well-designed choice for the seeker a reliable rear radar with a quality taillight. Its Gardia app compatibility and sleek design make it ideal for cyclists who want radar functionality without necessarily a cycling-specific GPS. If you’re looking for an affordable rear radar with a well-designed headlight, the Bryton Gardia R300L is definitely worth considering.

