The Ministry of the Economy and Finance communicates that the minimum annual (real) coupon of the nineteenth issue of the BTP Italia, starting on Monday 6 March, is set at 2.00%.

The definitive coupon will instead be established with a subsequent communication at the opening of the fourth day of issue, on the morning of Thursday 9 March and may be confirmed or revised upwards with respect to the one communicated today.

The bond, with accrual date March 14, 2023 and maturity March 14, 2028, is a BTP indexed to the Italian inflation rate (FOI Index, excluding tobacco – Consumer price index for blue- and white-collar households, excluding tobacco), with coupons paid every 6 months together with the capital revaluation due to inflation in the same semester.

The First Phase of the placement period, dedicated to individual savers and similar, will take place from next Monday 6 March until Wednesday 8 March 2023, unless early closure. The ISIN code of the security for this First Phase is IT0005532715.

The inflation index number calculated on the entitlement and settlement date of the security is 118.24194.

For those who subscribe to the security in this phase and hold it until maturity (March 14, 2028), there is a loyalty bonus equal to 0.8% of the invested capital.

To subscribe to the BTP Italia, in addition to going to the bank or post office, it is also possible to purchase it online through your home-banking (usually with function of trading enabled).

The Second Phase, dedicated to institutional investors, will take place on Thursday 9 March from 10 to 12.

The issue will take place on the MOT (the Telematic Market of Bonds and Government Securities of Borsa Italiana) through Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA – Dealer of the transaction – and Banca Akros SpA and Crédit Agricole Corp. Inv. Bank – Codealer of the transaction – from 6 to 9 March 2023. The settlement date of all executed purchase orders is unique and coincides with the accrual date.

On the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance ( there are all the documents illustrating both the methods of placement and distribution of the security and the methods of calculating the coupon and capital revaluation.