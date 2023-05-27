Bucarelli’s shot gives Cantù the success against Pistoia

It was a battle down to the last second between Pistoia Basket 2000 and Pallacanestro Cantù, with Lorenzo Bucarelli deciding the match with a shot just four seconds from time. Zachary Copeland had the opportunity to respond with a shot at the buzzer for Pistoia, but he missed, handing the victory to Cantù 74-73.

For Cantù, the top scorers were Stefan Nikolic with 22 points, David Logan with 19 points

From Pistoia’s side, the greatest contributions came from Jarvis Varnado with 23 points, Zachary Copeland with 16 and Caleb Martin with 13.