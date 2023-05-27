Home » Bucarelli’s shot gives Cantù the success against Pistoia
Sports

Bucarelli’s shot gives Cantù the success against Pistoia

by admin
Bucarelli’s shot gives Cantù the success against Pistoia

It was a battle down to the last second between Pistoia Basket 2000 and Pallacanestro Cantù, with Lorenzo Bucarelli deciding the match with a shot just four seconds from time. Zachary Copeland had the opportunity to respond with a shot at the buzzer for Pistoia, but he missed, handing the victory to Cantù 74-73.

For Cantù, the top scorers were Stefan Nikolic with 22 points, David Logan with 19 points

From Pistoia’s side, the greatest contributions came from Jarvis Varnado with 23 points, Zachary Copeland with 16 and Caleb Martin with 13.

See also  Udinese, season tickets do not take off. The AUC appeal: "Let's fill Friuli"

You may also like

PSG wins its eleventh French championship title, and...

Inter-Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Future? Let’s hope the visions between...

Kvěch is progressing, getting closer to the desired...

Belarus, opponent: Lukashenko in critical condition

PSG are crowned French champions

Strasbourg 1-1 PSG: video, goals and highlights

Serie A, Inter 3-2 Atalanta – Football

He reconsidered the unexpected end of his career....

Elina Svitolina donates winnings from Strasbourg title to...

Inter secures a Champions League ticket – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy