Bucchi: “A good defensive game, the lads were very good and generous”

Coach Peter Bucchi after the victory in race-3 with Venice.

“We had a good defensive match. Once again the boys were very good and generous. There was a very good atmosphere in front of our crowd with a full house. The team made a great effort, a very intense game; we gave up on the last five minutes and we didn’t have to. However, the most important thing was to win race-3. Now we know that we are missing the most important step and we have to gather all the physical and nervous energy to go to race 4 with the desired determination because we know that Venice will certainly not give up. A complicated race will certainly await us and we must be ready.”