The Tyrolean Simon Bucher won the final of a meeting in Edinburgh on Sunday over 100 m dolphin in 51.20 seconds after having achieved the Olympic limit for 2024 in the preliminary heat. He stayed just 0.02 seconds above his national record set in June 2022 at the World Championships in Budapest. Felix Auböck won the 400 m freestyle in 3:49.12 minutes, this time is 2.34 seconds above the fixed Olympic qualification. Over 800 m freestyle, Auböck finished fourth in 8:08.10 minutes.