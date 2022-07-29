Home Sports Buck boss’s eldest daughter took a close-up photo, and her figure is as good as Jenna! A low-key NBA daughter, she is still single. _Madison Eddens_Bucks_Sister
Original title: Buck boss’s eldest daughter took a close-up photo, she is as good as Jenna! A low-key NBA daughter, she is still single.

Madison Edens, the eldest daughter of Bucks owner Wesley Edens (Wesley Edens), updated her personal social platform and posted a recent photo with her best friend. It can be seen that this NBA white is tall, fair-skinned, and has top-notch acting skills, and is as attractive as Booker’s supermodel girlfriend Kendall Jenner in every way. It is worth mentioning that she has remained single. It seems that her vision for choosing a mate is unusual!

As we all know, the boss of the Bucks has a pair of beautiful daughters, of which his sister is Madison Edens, who is more mature and charming than his sister Mallory, and has a relatively low-key personality.

The outside world is more familiar with my sister Mallory. She often shows off her wealth on social platforms, and she often receives invitations from fashion magazines to shoot blockbusters and attend various show events. She has a lot of exposure. In contrast, her sister Madison Eddens is a lot more “Buddha”, but her appearance, figure and temperament are not bad.

Madison Eddens actually rose to fame earlier. At the NBA Rookie Conference that year, she made her debut at the age of 18. As the “front face” of the Bucks support team, as soon as she appeared in front of the broadcast camera, she instantly captured the hearts of a large number of fans.

Later, Madison Eddens’ activity gradually decreased, and her sister stole the show. In the NBA circle, she is always shrouded in the halo of her sister, but she still lives with self-discipline, maintains fitness habits, and maintains a perfect figure. And she often appeared quietly in the stands of the Bucks’ home court, silently cheering for her father’s team.

As the daughter of an NBA dad, Madison Eddens can really afford to look like this. It is worth mentioning that she has a good relationship with the king’s father and daughter. The two beauties once provided a lot of material topics for NBA lace. The two daughters are naturally beautiful, beautiful and elegant, which is really enviable!Return to Sohu, see more

