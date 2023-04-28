Home » Bucks: coach Mike Budenholzer a fine corsa?
Coach Mike Budenholzer’s future at the helm of the Milwaukee Bucks is at risk.

The coach had already risked his place in 2021 when the Bucks were, in the playoffs, one step away from elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee won not only the series but also the title that year.

Budenholzer not only remained in charge of the franchise but also extended his contract.

But how the coach led the team in the fourth quarter of both Game 4 and Game 5 against the Miami Heat, which cost the Milwaukee Bucks out, caused more heads to shake.

“There are defeats from which there is no turning back,” he said Zach Lowe. “They can’t resubmit with the same roster. I don’t know what will happen.

“Insiders are very skeptical that Budenholzer will remain in charge of the Bucks next year. The coach still has two years of contract. But I really don’t see him on the Milwaukee bench just yet. I think the insiders are right,” Lowe added.

Budenholzer has led the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018.

