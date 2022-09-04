Home Sports Bucks coaching staff participates in Giannis Antetokounmpo to maintain efficient training jqknews
Bucks coaching staff participates in Giannis Antetokounmpo to maintain efficient training

On September 4, Beijing time, “Brother Antetokounmpo” Antetokounmpo was playing for the national team. The Bucks coaching staff participated in the whole process and has been training with him.

Since “Brother Antetokounmpo” agreed to represent Greece, the Greek Basketball Association agreed to the Bucks’ participation. Bucks assistant coach Josh Oppeheimer joined the Greek coaching staff, and head coach Badenholzer also trained with “Brother Antetokounmpo”.

This is almost equivalent to the fact that “Brother Antetokounmpo” has been training efficiently during the holidays.

The reason why the Bucks are so concerned is because they are worried that “Brother Antetokounmpo” will be injured.

“It’s incredibly important for us, Antetokounmpo protects himself, it’s important for us and for Greece,” Badenholzer said. “We want him to have a long career.”

When the NBA training camp starts, “Brother Antetokounmpo” can almost show the state of the season, which is undoubtedly good news for the Bucks. (Angkor)

