Bucks: Khris Middleton underwent knee surgery at the end of the season

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks underwent knee surgery soon after the season ended.

The player will be ready to return to the field as early as July.

Middleton underwent wrist surgery last July and returned to action after missing the first twenty games of the regular season.

Middleton also missed 18 games midseason with knee problems.

Middleton has until June 21 to decide whether to exercise a $40.4 million player option for the 2023-2024 season.

