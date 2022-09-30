Home Sports Budget cap F1, all against Red Bull. The mega fine a turbo for the Ferrari 2023?
Budget cap F1, all against Red Bull. The mega fine a turbo for the Ferrari 2023?

Budget cap F1, all against Red Bull. The mega fine a turbo for the Ferrari 2023?

The alleged overrun of the cost ceiling in 2021 by the world championship team leader and Aston Martin holds the spot. The FIA: “Analysis almost completed, we will present the reports, any violations will be prosecuted”. We think about the penalties: point deduction unlikely, Mercedes and Maranello aim to reduce the resources of the future developments of the rivals

The case of the overruns (presumed for now) of the ceiling on the development costs of F1 cars recorded in 2021, a violation that would also involve the Red Bull world champion with Max Verstappen (in addition to Aston Martin). The International Automobile Federation, the body that supervises the World Championship and manages the application of regulations and resolves any sanctions, this morning through a spokesperson released a brief note confirming the case: “The FIA ​​is completing the analysis financial report for 2021 provided by the teams. Violations of the financial regulation, if there are any, will be dealt with according to the formal procedure provided for by the rules ”. A note that, in some respects, aggravates the situation, because it is quite clear that arriving to communicate the 2021 data only in October 2022, arrogantly opens the issue of the speed of financial controls of this budget cap: it is very difficult to accept that the controlling body of F1, upon the introduction of this fundamental chapter of the technical regulation, cannot certify, in a reasonably quick time, the regularity of investments that have decisive technical repercussions on subsequent seasons. In some ways it is also quite ironic, given that we are talking about F1, the realm of speed …

