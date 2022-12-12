Among the 450 amendments “reported” there are also issues affecting sports activities and aids. Starting with the relaunch of the historic school event that Minister Abodi is working on

Youth games, tax credit for sports sponsorships, tax deduction for sports expenses, funds to help the reform of sports employment take off. In the final sprint of the budget law, sport also runs. In the last few hours, the mountain of amendments has undergone a significant cut: 450 have remained in the field, “reported” by both the majority forces and those of the opposition. A part of these proposals will flow into the maxi amendment that the Government will prepare in view of the discussion in the classroom, where the measure will arrive on December 20th. There are no issues that concern football more directly (mode of installments, TV rights, anti-piracy squeeze) on which there could be a government proposal either in the Budget law itself or in the conversion into law of the aid decree quater.

come on games — So, the Youth Games. It is a prospect that is very close to the heart of the sports minister Andrea Abodi who is convinced that he can start from the 2023-2024 school season. The bipartisan amendment (Forza Italia-Fratelli d’Italia-Pd-5 Stelle) helps this start by providing for an allocation of 20 million which should facilitate the organizational work for the relaunch of the event. Still to check the format. The hope is that the new Youth Games can bring those who don’t already practice it into sport and not just represent a new opportunity for protagonism for those who are already in the limelight in the youth activities of the federations. See also Training with a final match and the choices for Lecce are intuitive

discounts for those who play sports — Then there is the issue of the deductibility of expenses for sports activities. It is one of the amendments of the Democratic Party edited by the former coach of the blue volleyball Mauro Berruto. It is expected that families will be able to unload 400 euros (and no longer 210) a year and the novelty is also personal data: there is no foreclosure (now it is only foreseen for the 5-18 year segment). In the same vein, the aid to sports clubs to adapt to the new obligations established by the reform of sports work (whose entry into force should however be postponed by six months, we are talking about July 1, 2023) in terms of tax and social security payments: 80 million would be allocated per year from 2023 to 2025.

tax credit — The Azione-Italia Viva group has chosen to favor the amendment signed by Mauro Del Barba (there is also a similar initiative by Senator Daniela Sbrollini in the process of the “aid quater” law decree) to lengthen the form of credit tax until at least December 31, 2023 (with a maximum ceiling for the year of 15 thousand euros and a total expenditure of 15 million). Just today there was an appeal signed by the football leagues (Lega Pro), basketball and volleyball to ask for the extension of the provision “which has produced social, employment and economic benefits”.

taranto and the rest — Then there is an amendment by Ubaldo Pagano, an Apulian deputy from the Democratic Party, for an allocation of 200 million in funds for the Mediterranean Games in Taranto. And of the smaller allocations (3 million) for international events organized in the countdown for Milan-Cortina (Readiness Events Milano-Cortina), for the Bike project in the Municipality of Sport and Health and Anci (again 3 million) and for prostheses and aids for amateur Paralympic activity (5 million). See also After thirteen years the schools of L'Aquila are still closed (Video)

