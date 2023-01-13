It took him 199 races, but finally the number 200 will be the one that will make the dream he has had since he was a child come true: to race the Monte Carlo Rally.

The opitergino Andrea Budoia will do it on a Peugeot 208 Rally4 giving the notes to the Paduan pharmacist Sebastiano Ciato, with whom he has been racing for four years and last year he completed the Italian terra. For Budoia this is the fourth race of the World Championship, after having raced the Sardinia Rally twice and the Aci Rally Monza once.

«Finally this year they accepted us after so many unsuccessful attempts: it will be a beautiful adventure, even if very hard. Sebastiano and I have always wanted to run this race and this will be the realization of a dream», says the navigator from Oderzo.

The two won’t attach great importance to the result, rather taking care to get to the end of a race that promises to be very tough even if there is little snow on the special stages: «It will be an intense and long race, but the important thing will be to finish it with a smile despite all the effort we will have to make», he says. Their first rally in the Principality will take them along some of the stages that have made the history of the sport: the Col de Turini which returns at night after a decade, the Roure-Beuil stage, the Entrevaux and Lantosque stages. The rally, which will open the 2023 World Championship, will start on Thursday from Place du Casino and, after 325 kilometers of special stages, will finish on the Rocca on Sunday afternoon.