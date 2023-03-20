12
The Bruins went for the win already in the first period, which they won 3:0. In the tenth minute, Hathaway made it 2-0, to whom Zbořil passed. Boston’s fifth goal was added in the 51st minute by Pastrňák on the power play.
The star Czech striker scored the 48th goal this season and already has 93 points. Only Connor McDavid (58+76) and Leon Draisaitl from Edmonton (44+60) and Nikita Kučerov from Tampa Bay (27+72) are better in Canadian scoring.
|Results of NHL games
|Buffalo – Boston 0:7 (0:3, 0:1, 0:3)
|Goals: 1. Bergeron, 10. Hathaway (DESTROYED), 12. DeBrusk, 28. Lindholm, 51. PASTRŇÁK, 52. Coyle, 58. McAvoy. Shots on goal: 26:26. Spectators: 19,070. Stars of the game: 1. DeBrusk, 2. Bergeron, 3. Swayman (all Boston).
|Minnesota – Washington 5:3 (2:0, 1:1, 2:2)
|Goals: 1st, 5th and 54th Boldy, 31st Reaves, 44th Duhaime – 26th and 53rd Ovechkin, 57th Strome. Shots on goal: 40:36. Spectators: 19,231. Stars of the match: 1. Boldy, 2. Johansson (both Minnesota), 3. Ovechkin (Washington).
