Sports

The images from the Serie B challenge where the two, both world champions, faced each other

The challenge between Como and Parma valid for the 30th day of Serie B was also the occasion for the new meeting from opponents of Gianluigi Buffon e Cesc Fabregasplayers symbol of the national teams of Italy and Spain in the first twenty years of the millennium, both world champions with their respective national teams (in 2006 and 2010). The two captains are shook hands and the pennants were exchanged before the start of the match, which ended 2-0 in favor of the Larians.

March 18, 2023

