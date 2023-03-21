“I am driven by the desire to prepare myself for new human experiences and new professional challenges”. With this motivation at the beginning of June 2019 Gigi Buffon announced that it had rejected the contract renewal proposed by Paris Saint Germain and left Ligue 1 after just one year. And a month later he agreed to return to Juve. Today Buffon plays for Parma (he has renewed his contract until 2024) but he regrets the decision to leave PSG after just one season to return to Italy.

“Leaving PSG was the biggest mistake of my career”

“At Paris Saint-Germain I had the best experience of my life and leaving was the biggest mistake of my careermy kids still ask me why. In Paris I felt like a free manI spoke French and went to museums” Buffon told Alla bobo tv.

“I gave up 10 million euros”

But then why did the former goalkeeper of the national team decide to leave the city of the Eiffel tower? “I gave up 10 million euros because they wanted to play Alphonse Areola (currently at West Ham) and me I couldn’t accept it“, explained Buffon.

Psg-Manchester United the match to forget

“And then I will never again see such a high level in that team, the bull was a show and there I understood the strength of Verratti. I knew I was in a very strong team, but Juve’s attitude was lacking. The match against Manchester United in the Champions League is the biggest regret of my life”. The reference is to the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League when Romelu Lukaku scored two goals against Buffon, the Red Devils they prevailed over PSG at the Parco dei Principi 3-1, overturning the 2-0 immediately in the first leg and conquering the quarter-finals.

“Sarri at Juve? I know what didn’t work”

In his speech to the bobo tv, Buffon also spoke about his return to Juve, which in the 2019-2020 season was led by Maurizio Sarri. “I know what went wrongUnfortunately, sometimes to defend choices you have to antagonize someone. They quickly left him to the mercy of the results. I have a wonderful relationship with him, I still feel it today. In my small way I tried to give him a hand, because helping him meant helping Juve. Sin, it didn’t work but it could have worked“.