Some rivalries are not forgotten with a change of jersey. Gianluigi Buffon made the history of Juventus and his image, despite now defending the goalposts of Parma who launched him at the beginning of his career, will remain forever linked to the black and white colors. Also for this reason, during the Coppa Italia match against Parma, some Inter fans pelted him with not exactly flattering chants and phrases in several moments of the eighth final. “Man of m…” and so on, so to speak.

Head to the field

—

Buffon’s performance, not impeccable but sublime on a couple of occasions, also stimulated the Nerazzurri fans who for an hour and a half saw their forwards hovering around a 44-year-old goalkeeper without being able to punch him. In any case, the more than twenty years of experience – often – teaches footballers to ignore provocations, which to a certain extent are part of the game. And therefore, during the night, his words spent on social networks went beyond the insults of Giuseppe Meazza and focused on football: “We fought to chase a dream. We really gave everything we had, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough Losing is always sad, but evenings like these can only make us understand our real value. Thanks to all those who pushed us to the 120th! Today more than ever, Forza Parma”. At the end of the match, however, Buffon posed for a photo with his colleague André Onana, with shirts exchanged, who then proudly shared it on his profile.