Buffon retires, the decision and the announcement and the role in Nazionale-breaking latest news

by Massimiliano Nerozzi

The Superman of goalkeepers, the man who saved everything, had another year of contract with Parma, where it all began 28 years ago. He will be Vialli’s heir to the national team

The man who saved everyone and everything – from Zidane’s blows in the World Cup final to the depression that gripped him in the early 2000s – surrenders to the only striker who, sooner or later, had the certainty of scoring him, the time: Gigi Buffon will no longer wear boxing gloves. The announcement is missing, expected in days on social media, as usual, but the decision has now been made: at 45 – to give the idea that even Crono struggled – one of the best goalkeepers in history stops, perhaps the greatest ever . Where eagles dare, few others have ventured, but no one has had such a longevity, at those levels, that he really resembles a kind of Superman. To leave traces of the news, in a legendary player, it is enough to steal what Silvano Martina, agent and, above all, friend, often repeated about him: Gigi has an innate nose for placement, and for this reason you will rarely see flights from him for photographers; and then he remains standing until the end, on the attacker’s feints, when all the others go down to the ground, like the children’s circle, to the gardens. A Dino Zoff with ten centimeters more.

From Parma to Parma

Buffon still had a year of his contract with Parma, but he agreed in an amen, as often happened in his career: esteem and friendship (even with the president Kyle Krause) are always counted more than cards. Therefore, as in Hollywood films, everything ends where it all began, in Parma, 28 years ago, with that thrilling and saga debut: Parma-Milan 0-0, 19 November 1995. And no, he didn’t not even that team of superheroes scored. In between there were ten championships (plus a Serie B championship), 7 Lega Super Cups, 5 Italian Cups with Juve, to which we must add another Italian Cup, won with Parma in 1998-99. He had courage and generosity inside the field – the descent to Serie B, for example – and outside, confessing as not everyone would be able to do, in the beautiful book by Roberto Perrone: I fell into depression, I was being treated by a psychologist, story After that, of course, he didn’t mix anything, between gambling controversies and phrases in front of the microphone (two injured are better than one dead), but without ever hiding his hand: All the misadventures I’ve had, some search with awareness, if you want, I’ve always paid for them – he once said – I put my face into it. However, I would like to delete one, that of the diploma I bought: it was a disloyalty gesture towards others and I’m usually very loyal.

From Juve to PSG

Real. He had become a goalkeeper because of Cameroon’s number one, Thomas N’Kono, who struck me and messed up my life. And then, he stole the talent of a family of sportsmen: mom, from Tuscany, and dad, from Friuli: they are a mix between them. The ability to understand and know how to play down situations of the first and the industriousness, tenacity, being courageous of the second. The only drawback, farewells and second thoughts, to Juve – for PSG, with a return leg – and to football. Contradicting himself: The catchphrases have always been on my mind, and I don’t want to become one, he snapped in the American summer of 2017, with Juve. Except then think again. Difficult, with someone like him, scrutinize the future. The clues, however, lead to the national team, his great love, where he could be the head of delegation, as Riva and Vialli already were, two people who have always been close to his heart. Because with the heart that he has always thought. At his first Juventus farewell, on 19 May 2018, Harry Styles’ catchphrase, The Sign of the Times, came out of the speakers, with him moved: Stop crying, the sign of the times, we have to leave. This time, for real.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

