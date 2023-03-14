Get ready to experience the thrill of basketball like never before with Ultimate Champions Basketball!

Become the ultimate manager and assemble your dream team for the EuroLeague and EuroCup! Challenge other players from all over the world to get great rewards to add to your collection.

This article will teach you how to set up your best team and become the best manager in Ultimate Champions Basketball!

Creating a team

To get started, you need to select 8 players from a wide range of available players, based on a given starting budget. The game features all teams from the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup, including top players and rising stars from both competitions. Each player’s overall score is determined by their individual stats, such as shooting, passing, and defending. Choose players based on their strengths and weaknesses and plan to build a winning league team!

Scoring system

Ultimate Champions Basketball Fantasy Game has a complex scoring system that takes into account players’ overall performance during real matches. Each team member earns points for points scored, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, fouls received and committed, and turnovers.

Players can also earn points through “Highlights”, which are attributed to the most recorded statistics during real games.

Formations

The game includes different formations that allow you to adjust your team’s style of play. Choose from formations like 1-2-2 or 2-1-2, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, with 5 players on the pitch and 3 on the bench. Plan to put together a winning combination that can beat any opponent.

Card rarities and upgrades

Ultimate Champions Basketball Fantasy Game includes a variety of card rarities, each with their own set of power-ups that can help you boost your team’s overall rating. Common, Epic, Mythic, and Unique cards are among the rarities. Common cards are the simplest and do not contain any boosts. In overall card rating, Epic Cards have a 25% Boost, Mythic Cards by 50%, and Unique Cards by 100%.

Become the ultimate manager!

Registration for the highly anticipated Ultimate Champions basketball game, which features the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and 7DAYS EuroCup, is now open. Create your dream team with players from the hottest clubs in Europe and let your passion run wild!

The first official week of play begins on Tuesday 14th March. Subscribe now!

