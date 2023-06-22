building collapses. “Two missing and 37 injured, 4 are serious”

17:54 First balance sheet of the fire: 4 seriously injured The first balance sheet of the explosion and the subsequent collapse of the facade of a building in Paris speaks of four injured in conditions of absolute emergency and several others in relative emergency. A still provisional balance, according to Bfm TV reports. from the Sorbonne. A girl who was nearby at the time of the explosion testified to BFM TV: “I’ve never felt anything stronger,” she said, adding that she had smelled “a strong smell of gas” in the area. 6:09pm In the collapsed building the Paris American Academy has its headquarters The Paris American Academy, an American school of art, is located in the exploded building. The number of people who were present in the building is unknown. The whole neighborhood is cordoned off, there is a coming and going of ambulances and fire trucks. Police and army soldiers rushed to the scene. 6:13 PM Interior Minister: “Avoid the area of ​​the explosion” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted Parisians to avoid the area where it occurred the explosion that destroyed the Paris American Academy, thus facilitating the intervention of the firefighters. “Thank you for not hindering their intervention and for avoiding the area”, it reads. “, provided a new balance sheet for the collapsed building: there are 16 injured, of which 7 are in very serious conditions. 6:33pm Paris American Academy: where it is and its history The Paris American Academy, a private school of fashion and design founded by Richard Roy in 1965 is located in the heart of Paris. Located at 277 rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement, it welcomes students for a three-year course of study equivalent to a diploma. It is located next to the Schola Cantarum (at 268 rue Saint-Jcaques), a private higher education institution for music, theater and dance with over 1,200 students. 18:38 Premier Borne: “Fire has spread to nearby buildings” Premier Elisabeth Borne spoke about the explosion that destroyed the Paris American Academy, speaking of “an ongoing fire” which “spread to nearby buildings”. The prime minister then assured that “all means have been deployed”. The head of government is following the situation in constant contact with the Paris police prefect. There are 230 firefighters and nine doctors on site.18:40 Farnesina: checks on the possible involvement of Italians in the collapse the possible involvement of Italians in the fire and collapse of the Paris American Academy. 6:49pm Prefect of Paris: “The fire was limited. Possible victims are being sought” “The fire was contained by the firefighters,” announced Laurent Nunez, prefect of Paris, who arrived at the scene alongside the mayor, Anne Hidalgo. The prefect said he was “very cautious about the causes” of the disaster and confirmed that “possible victims are being sought” in the rubble of the building with the collapsed facade. At the moment the death toll of 16 injured has been confirmed, 7 of which are very serious. to the collapse of the fifth arrondissement. 7:30 pm The number of injured rises to 24, of which 4 are serious The number of injured rises to 24, of which four are serious. This was announced by the prefecture of the French capital, according to which searches continue under the rubble. 19:41 Two missing people are sought Two people are still missing after the fire and collapse of the building that houses the Paris American Academy. Le Parisine reports it. 7:42 pm Italian witness: “A roar, I thought it was an earthquake” near the building exploded in Paris. “It was a roar, but at that moment I told myself it was more of an earthquake than anything else. So I waited to see if there weren’t any other tremors, since we Italians have some experience with earthquakes… But then I see this very black and very fast smoke escaping into the sky. Three, four minutes, a very dark, very high smoke that goes west”, says the witness. 7:47 pm New balance: 2 missing, 29 injured, 4 of which are serious Paris: 29 wounded including 4 in serious condition, at least 2 missing. At the moment, they are searching under the rubble even if the conditions for rescuers are almost prohibitive, with the flames extinguished for a few minutes and the risk of new explosions or collapses.

