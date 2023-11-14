Building Solid Ideological Foundation: National Feather Training in China’s Winter

Carrying Forward Good Style and Tempering Will and Quality

National feather training in winter focuses on building a solid ideological foundation

China Sports News reporter Zhou Yuan

After the French Open ended at the end of October, the main players of the national badminton team returned to Beijing and entered this year’s winter training time. The national badminton winter training has always highlighted the combination of competition and training. The upcoming events such as the Japan Masters, China Shenzhen Masters, World Badminton Championships, and League Tour Finals, will see the national feather team participating in a series of Olympic points competitions. To prepare for these events, the national feather team has formulated a plan for winter training to “use competition as a substitute for training and combine competition with training”. In the last winter training before the Paris Olympics, Guoyu will train and prepare for the competition in its base camp, Beijing.

Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, emphasized the importance of this year’s winter training for the national badminton team. “The whole team must lay a solid ideological foundation. During the winter training, the whole team gave top priority to ideological and political work. Through the activities of ‘The Motherland is in My Heart’ and other forms, the team focused on style, thinking, and management, and continuously deepened the awareness of athletes to win glory for the country.”

In order to temper the will and quality of the players and create a strong style, Guoyu increased outdoor training in November and went to Beijing Badachu Park and Xiangshan Park for physical training. This outdoor training was a test of the athletes’ physical fitness and an opportunity to hone their will and quality. In addition to outdoor training, indoor training included multi-ball training, footwork, rope skipping, and other special physical training to improve technology and physical fitness in an all-round way and hone will and quality.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei shared her experiences during the winter training, emphasizing that being a party member has given her strength, a sense of responsibility, mission, and honor, motivating herself to keep moving forward despite the difficulties encountered.

Liu Yuchen, the national badminton men’s doubles world champion, has been training despite the challenges posed by a fatigue fracture of his right calf and adhesions in the tissue around the femoral head. Liu, who became a party member this year, has stricter requirements on himself and continues to push himself every day for the goal of the Paris Olympics.

Zhang Jun stressed that it is necessary to further strengthen ideological construction and political construction in order to do a solid job in winter training and go all out to complete the Paris Olympic points competition tasks. This dedication and determination during the winter training are crucial in preparing the national badminton team for the upcoming international competitions.

