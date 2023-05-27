Buitrago won the royal stage of the Giro, before the decisive time trial Thomas leads

Both Buitrago and Gee were in a group of 15 members that set out to break away in the demanding mountain stage through the famous climbs in the Dolomites at the beginning of the 183 km long route. But it was decided only in the final climb on the Tri Cime di Lavaredo, which had a maximum gradient of 14.6 percent and was the steepest this year.

Gee was the first to get into it, but Buitrago overtook him about 1.5 km before the finish line in the steepest section. He ended up winning by 51 seconds.

“I’m very happy with the win. It was the hardest moment of the difficult Giro for me personally. But I wanted to try so that I could raise my hands above my head before it was all over. That it happened right here at Tre Cime di Lavaredo , it’s great,” said Buitrago, who claimed his second stage win at the Giro after last year’s premier success.

In third place, another of the refugees, the Dane Magnus Cort, caught up with a group of the biggest favorites in the end. He lost 1:46 minutes to the winner, just like Roglič, who finished fourth.

The Slovene attacked in the trio of main contenders for the pink jersey about 700 m before the finish line, but Thomas was able to react and even the Portuguese Joao Almeida, who was third in the standings, made it back to the group. On the other hand, in the sharp end, Thomas tried it and it seemed that he shook off Roglič, but after a moment’s hesitation, he straightened his step and finally beat his rival.

Before Saturday’s time trial with a roughly eight-kilometer challenging climb at the end of the 18.6-kilometer long track, which will decide the overall winner of the Giro, Roglič was three seconds ahead of the leader. He is 26 seconds behind in second place. Almeida lost 20 seconds in the last kilometer and his deficit on the third place in the standings grew to almost a minute.

“When I started about 400 meters before the finish line, I found out that it was too far at this altitude. Roglič overtook me in the last 100 meters and I lost a few seconds, but again it’s nice that I gained something on Joao (Almeida) ,” said the 37-year-old Thomas, who would like to follow up his title from the 2018 Tour de France with a triumph at the Giro. “Tomorrow it will be extremely close. It will be exciting to watch and terrible to manage,” he expects a grueling battle.

Czech debutant Karel Vacek reached the finish line in 34th place with a loss of almost eight and a half minutes. He is more than three and a half hours behind in 84th place overall.