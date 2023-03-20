Match of the Day 2’s Jason Mohammed, Danny Gabbidon and Martin Keown talk to Bukayo Saka after his two goals in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace with Saka stating “Arsenal don’t fear anyone” in the Premier League title race.

