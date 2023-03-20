Home Sports Bukayo Saka: Arsenal “don’t fear anyone” in Premier League title race
Match of the Day 2’s Jason Mohammed, Danny Gabbidon and Martin Keown talk to Bukayo Saka after his two goals in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace with Saka stating “Arsenal don’t fear anyone” in the Premier League title race.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal cruise past Palace to go eight points clear

Follow Sunday’s Premier League action on BBC’s Match of the Day 2

Available to UK users only.

