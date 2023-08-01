Home » Bumblebee? He showed that he is also only human. The Terminator’s next opponent senses a chance
Bumblebee? He showed that he is also only human. The Terminator’s next opponent senses a chance

Bumblebee? He showed that he is also only human. The Terminator’s next opponent senses a chance

From the auditorium of the blasted hall on Prague’s Štvanice, he watched the actions of his upcoming opponent. The Slovak executioner from Košice Pavol Langer could at least get an idea of ​​what could happen to the Czech Terminator Karlos Vémola in the mutual duel in October for the rightful belt of the light heavyweight division. “He showed that he is also only human,” evaluates the duel of the almost two-meter-tall hulk, who also did not hide his surprise at the not-so-good performance of his next opponent in the duel against the Argentinian Lucas Alsin.

