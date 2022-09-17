Home Sports Bundesliga – 17-year-old lore Reus retires from Dortmund’s home winning streak jqknews
Bundesliga – 17-year-old lore Reus retires from Dortmund’s home winning streak jqknews

At 21:30 on September 17th, Beijing time (15:30 local time in Germany), the 7th round of the 2022/23 Bundesliga started, Dortmund beat Schalke 1-0 at home, Reus retired from injury, and 17 players came off the bench. Year-old Moukoko scored. Dortmund’s winning streak at home.

Dortmund have only lost 1 of their last 8 home games against Schalke. This is the 99th Bundesliga clash between the two sides, after Dortmund had 36 wins, 30 draws and 32 losses, including 22 wins, 15 draws and 12 losses at home. Mullen, Brandt, Wolff, and Schlottbeck alternated.

In the 79th minute, Wolff made a cross, and the 17-year-old forward Mukoko, who came off the bench, scored a header from close range.

Dortmund 1-0, MoukokoDortmund 1-0, Moukoko

Dortmund (4-3-3): 33-Meier; 24-Meunier, 15-Hummels, 4-Schloterbeck, 17-Wolff; 6-Ozjan, 22-Behring Umm; 19-Brant, 11-Royce(32′, 7-Reina), 21-Mallen(64′, 27-Adeyemi); 20-Modest(64′, 18 – Mukoko)

Technical StatisticsTechnical Statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

